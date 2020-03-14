The New Day On Backstage Politics, Deciding Who Wrestles

The New Day recently spoke about dealing with backstage politics and how they decide who wrestles a matchup.

During an episode of their podcast, Feel The Power, The New Day opened up about how they deal with backstage politics. They also broached how they decide which member of the group wrestles in a matchup.

“I feel like when you really look at [backstage politics], a lot of it is getting that tough skin, so you know you can bite back because cutting promos is how we sell [pro] wrestling.” Woods explained, “so if you can’t do it in the back, then they don’t think that you can do it out there.”

How The New Day Decide Who Wrestles

Woods broke down how they usually decide who wrestles in a matchup. He detailed how the first step is for everyone to share their “selfish” reasons for being in the match. Once those are out in the open, the trio will discuss those reasons before talking about why everyone else should be in the match. This process leads to a detailed discussion.

Despite this democratic process, there is also an element of rotation in play:

“[…] a lot of times, the rotation is, whoever wasn’t in gets rotated out, so like if it’s E and Kof, next it will be me and E, and then, it’ll be me and Kof. And then, Kof and E. Yeah, me and Kof are Speed Force. And then, Kof and E is Pops & Powers. And then, me and E are Muscle Bomb. Yes, E’s the muscle, Kof is the speed, and I’m the hybrid, so I’ll kind of adjust to whoever.”

At the time of writing, The New Day is not currently scheduled for a matchup at WrestleMania 36. The event is set to place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.