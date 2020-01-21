The New Day Reveals Their Dream Matches

The trio reveals which stars they would like to go up against

The New Day did a special Q&A during the latest episode of their new Feel The Power podcast and during the show, the trio answered questions about their dream matches.

Xavier Woods was the first to answer the question. Interestingly he said that his dream match would be the New Day going up against the Elite, a match which the Young Bucks had also revealed to be their dream match just recently.

The New Day then talked about their individual dream matches as singles performers and revealing the opponent he wants to go up against, Kofi Kingston said that his dream scenario would be facing Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania:

“Going up against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. To me, Shawn Michaels is the greatest to ever do it…I’ve never seen him have a bad match and most of the matches that he are in, they are not good, they are great. So to me he’s the greatest of all time so growing up that’s what I would always want.”

Xavier Woods also revealed his own singles dream match and the New Day member said that he would like to go up against former ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio.

Woods dubbed him as the ‘greatest wrestler of all time’ and Big E agreed to his comments by saying that Scorpio does some crazy stuff for being a big man and people don’t give him enough credit.