The New Day Wins WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Group Split Up

The New Day has been crowned the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The title change happened during Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the titles by defeating Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

This marks the seventh time that The New Day has been champions on the blue brand. Earlier in the night, Kingston and Woods reunited with Big E during a backstage segment.

That reunion didn’t last long as it was revealed after the match that not only had Big E been drafted to SmackDown, but Woods and Kingston had been moved to RAW with the blue branded titles.

Yes, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions have been drafted to the red brand even though RAW already has tag team champions, at least for now.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura beat Big E and Kingston in a Tables Match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center back in July.

Woods underwent surgery to repair an Achilles tear last October after suffering the injury while competing inside of the squared circle.