Original Plan For Kenny Omega & Hangman Page’s AEW Tag Team Revealed

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page held the AEW tag team titles for 228 days after defeating SCU on the Jericho Cruise. There was a lot of dissension teased throughout their run, however. They eventually dropped the belts to FTR at All Out and then faced each other in the finals of a tournament at Full Gear.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hangman Page was expected to fully turn heel as part of this angle. The plans for this changed based on the fan response to Page, however.

Don Callis is believed to have pitched the idea of him and Omega in an angle together shortly after Page and Omega were put together as a team.

“The actual idea was suggested by Callis when Omega and Adam Page started their team and while Page was to come out as the heel at one point, that changed based on the early reaction to Page,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

He would continue to say that Page and Omega getting over as a team and the pandemic played a role in the angle being changed.

Page has wrestled just twice since the loss to Omega at Full Gear. He defeated John Silver on 11/19. He also competed in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal at Winter is Coming.