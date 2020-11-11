The Rascalz Leaving Impact Wrestling After 2 Years

Last night on Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that the Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, & Dezmond Xavier) are leaving the company. In storyline, the trio received an eviction notice after it was revealed they had not paid rent on their treehouse in 2 years.

The trio is actually done with Impact Wrestling, according to Pwinsider. They are said to be leaving on good terms and finished up at the last set of TV tapings. On next week’s episode of Impact, Dez and Wentz will team against Rich Swann and Trey Miguel. The Rascalz are not booked to be at Turning Point on Saturday.

In addition to performing for Impact Wrestling, the Rascalz have teamed together for promotions such as CZW and PWG. Dez and Wentz are 2x CZW tag champions and 1x PWG champions.

The Rascalz came out to save Rich Swann from an attack by Sami Callihan last night on Impact. Callihan was going to hit Swann with a baseball bat before the trio made the save. Later in the back, Swann would book the tag match for next week which will be the final episode for the Rascalz.