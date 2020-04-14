Arn Anderson Talks About The Revival Possibly Signing With AEW

Arn Anderson sounds excited at the prospect of former WWE tag team The Revival joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The latest episode of the Arn Show podcast featured AA fielding questions from his readers. Co-host Conrad Thompson asked Arn about his reaction to Dax Hardwood (Scott Dawson) and Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder) becoming free agents. Arn replied, “What do you think?” This triggered a laugh from Conrad. Arn said he also reacted with laughter when he heard about WWE releasing The Revival.

“The laugh you just had is exactly what I did,” Arn began. “As a matter of fact, I got a message from Dawson the night before. He said, ‘About 9am, there will be some good news show up.’ And that’s all he said.”

Arn Anderson continued, “Well, 9am, it hit. It surprised me a little bit, that they would let ’em go scot-free. That’s the way it should be.”

Conrad said that WWE’s decision to grant The Revival their release is an ‘interesting story’ and not the way the company typically does business. He said that’s The Revival’s story to tell and he’ll leave it at that.

He added that The Revival becoming free agents is a remarkable situation. It seems logical that they will eventually wind up in AEW. They have been teasing a feud with The Young Bucks for years on social media. Arn Anderson is a natural fit to work with them. It will be tremendous to see them in AEW, However Conrad thinks we need to see them in an NWA ring at least once.

Arn feels The Revival are now the hottest commodity in the business. Companies all over the world will be vying for their services. Whoever signs them will be much better off.

Arn continued praising The Revival. He called them the most unselfish, giving guys he’s seen come along in a long time. They have the same mentality that he, Tully and the original Four Horsemen had. Every night, they go out steal the show and make everybody in the arena go nuts. They have the talent, the ability and whoever gets them will be very lucky.

