The Revival Closer To Signing With AEW Than Originally Expected, New Ring Names

WWE made a big announcement on Friday, which was that The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been released from the company.

Now, the belief is that the former tag team champions are headed to WWE’s rival promotion, AEW. This move could happen earlier than originally expected.

Of course, this all comes down to whether they can reach a deal with All Elite Wrestling. On Friday afternoon, WWE Backstage reporter and Pro Wrestling Sheet owner Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that The Revival is not under a non-compete clause with WWE.

Thus, they are now free to work for any promotion they want including AEW. It comes down to WWE mentioning in the announcement of the Revival’s departure that they have been granted their “immediate release” from the company.

The Revival potentially going to AEW when their deals with WWE are up has been speculated about for over a year now.

On a related note, the tag team formerly known as The Revival has changed their names at least on Twitter. This is an indication as to what they’ll now be going by.

Scott Dawson has changed his name to @DaxHarwood Dash Wilder has changed his name to @CashWheeler. Dax Harwood’s real name is David Harwood and Cash Wheeler’s real name is Daniel Wheeler.

