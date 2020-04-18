The Revival Was Due For A Comedy Makeover Before WWE Granted Their Release

The Revival are no longer with WWE, having been granted their releases from the company on April 10th. Prior to granting Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder their releases, WWE was planed to repackage the duo as a comedy act.

Vince McMahon is said to have personally given the above photos to illustrate the new look he wanted the team to go with. The photos come courtesy of Bodyslam.net. The Revival were to receive new ring music, in addition to the bow-ties, silly hats, glow sticks, oversized necklace, etc. that this new gimmick would have included.

Cash Wheeler (formerly Dash Wilder) was asked on Twitter if these photos are legit. He respectfully ‘pleaded the fifth’ and let the images speak for themselves.

This is not the first time WWE has dogged The Revival with third rate comedy garbage. Last year, the world-class in-ring technicians were the butt of several wacky gags on WWE programming. During a feud with The Usos, they were caught shaving each other’s backs backstage in the locker room. They were also pranked with “Ucey Hot” cream, a high-point for WWE’s recent creative efforts.

Back in December, it had been reported that there were plans to turn the Revival into a full-fledged comedy team. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the team was set to become a spoof of the Fabulous Ones.

“The booking plan on Smackdown is to turn The Revival into comedy characters,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “There are mixed feelings on this for obvious reasons and it still may get shot down, but the deal where Wilder tripped and fell during the ring entrance was supposed to be the start of it.”

What’s Next for The Revival

The Revival is already using new ring names. Dash Wilder is now Cash Wheeler and Scott Dawson is going by Dax Harwood. The same day they were released from WWE, Wheeler filed a trademark application for the phrase, “Fear The Revolt.”

Whatever you call them, Wheeler and Hardwood are free agents unbound by no-compete clauses.