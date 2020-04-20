The Revival Express Interest In Working For NWA

After a recent message on social media, there is now speculation that The Revival could be headed to the NWA.

Earlier this month, WWE released the former WWE Tag Team Champions from their contracts. The Revival potentially going to AEW when their deals with WWE were up has been speculated about for over a year now.

Now that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are no longer under contract with WWE, speculation among fans as to where they would be headed next has begun.

Scott Dawson has changed his name to Dax Harwood while Dash Wilder has changed his name to Cash Wheeler. Dax Harwood’s real name is David Harwood and Cash Wheeler’s real name is Daniel Wheeler.

Wheeler responded to a tweet sent out by the NWA that fans which tag team they’d like to see in the Crockett Cup. He wrote, “FTR.”

It should be noted that the tag team has trademarked “Fear The Revolt.” Whether his response was a reference to that name or “For The Revival” remains to be seen.

Either way, the possibility of this could happen even if it’s for a short run. On a related now, Harwood shared this photo that appears to be their new logo going forward:

