The Revival Granted Release From WWE

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have officially been granted their release from WWE. The former tag champions have not wrestled a match since a March 1st house show in Syracuse, New York.

“Effective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” a WWE press release reads.

The Revival was first reported to have first requested their release in January of 2019. They were then reported as having requested their release again earlier this year.

Dash Wilder has trademarked the name “Cash Wheeler” for wrestling purposes. WWE has filed for several trademarks related to the team as well. These include “the Mechanics” “No Flips, Just Fists” and more. The Revival has filed trademarks for “Shatter Machine” “Say Yeah” and others.

The Revival are the first triple-crown winning tag team champions in WWE. They achieved this by winning the NXT, RAW, and Smackdown tag team titles. Dawson and Wilder also once co-held the 24/7 title.