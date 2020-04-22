The Revival Reportedly Has Heat Over New Name

The Revival finally got released from their WWE contracts earlier this month and the duo revealed the new name for their tag team in the independent circuit just yesterday.

However, it appears that this move from the former WWE employees is not sitting well with some indie stars and the duo has heat over their new name, according to PWInsider.

The Revival introduced a new logo and revealed that they will be using The Revolt as their team name moving forward. However, this name is already being used by indie stars Caleb Konley and Zane Riley for their team.

The indie team has been using the name for more than 5 years and it’s said that some in the North Carolina independent scene are upset because the indie stars have invested in promoting and merchandising the name.

Both Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of the Revival are from Carolinas and so this move is perceived as personal because one of their own went against the working indie talents.

Though the report also suggests that it’s possible that the former Raw Tag Team Champions were not aware that the name was being used by Konley and Riley since they have been busy in WWE in recent years.

Both the indie stars have taken the issue to twitter but the Revival has not responded to their posts yet. We’ll keep you posted on any response from the former WWE stars.