The Revival Request For WWE Release Again, Scott Dawson Reacts To Fan Criticism

Another year, another time for The Revival to convince WWE management to be released.

News broke on Friday from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had requested their release from the company last week. They still have time on the deals and clearly wants out of them early.

However, as of this writing, they have yet to be granted their release. The Revival has filed to trademark their finisher, “Shatter Machine,” and “#FTRKO,” which is seen as a step towards life outside of the company.

In January 2019, it was reported that The Revival was unhappy about their position in the company and requested their releases. Later that year, it was reported they were offered five-year, $500,000 per year deals to stay with WWE, but haven’t accepted.

Dawson commented on fans reacting to the news by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

“If we settle, you guys say we’re lazy & complacent. If we try to be better, you guys say we’re whining & complaining. Make up your mind.”

WWE added another 10 weeks to Wilder’s contract due to the time he missed in 2016 while Dawson’s deal is up in April.

