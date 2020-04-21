Fear The Revolt ‘Coming Soon’ Teaser Released (Video)

The Revolt, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, will not be out of the spotlight for long.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were released by WWE earlier this month. The company finally granted their requests to leave after months of unsuccessful attempts to sign them to new contracts.

In advance of their free agency, the duo has been registering various trademarks related to the next chapter of their careers. In addition to their new aforementioned ring names, they also filed to protect the phrase, Fear The Revolt and a new logo that will surely adorn merchandise in the months ahead.

The Revolt: Coming Soon

On Tuesday, the ‘Top Guys’ of tag team wrestling released a video on social media teasing their next move. The video (and caption) use the verbiage, “Resist. Revive. Revolt. Coming Soon” Check that out in the player embedded below.

Harwood and Wheeler have been in the news a lot since they became free agents. Wrestling promotions all around the world will be vying for their services. The industry’s top pundits have speculated where they will appear next. Below, please find several links to our recent coverage of The Revolt’s journey post-WWE.

