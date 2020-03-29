The Rock Recalls Main Eventing WrestleMania 3x With Steve Austin

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the Rock headlined WrestleMania a record number of 3 times. The Rock recently answered some questions for fans on social media and took the time to talk about his rivalry with the Texas Rattlesnake.

“There has been no feud that has been a greater box-office draw and that, in my opinion, and it’s so totally biased, by the way, because it’s me, that actually had more x-factor heat and electricity and sometimes you can’t write it, you can’t put your finger on it, but when it happens it explodes and it is an emotionality that you cannot deny.”

The Rock then went on to say that he’d been a big fan of Austin’s even before he came to WWE.

“I’d been a big fan of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin before he was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin as “Stunning” Steve Austin,” Rock said in the video. “His wrestling days in World Class, his wrestling days in WCW and of course up in ECW with Paul Heyman and that crew before he came over to the WWE.”

He would continue to talk about how when the rivalry started, Rock had just turned heel and was part of the Nation of Domination. He said the first time the Austin character and Rock character interacted on WWE programming felt special. Rock then spoke about facing Austin for the first time at WrestleMania 15.

“Steve had broken his neck and came back from a broken neck so he was very particular about who he wrestled with,” Rock continued.

“He trusted me and there was only a handful of guys that he trusted with his injury and wrestling him at that time. I was so honored.”

The Rock’s comments can be heard in the Instagram post below: