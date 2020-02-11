The Rock Congratulates Daughter On Signing With WWE

WWE announced yesterday that they have signed the daughter of the Rock, Simone Johnson. The 18-year-old has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center several times over the years but the company made her signing official recently.

The Rock posted the following to his official Instagram account to congratulate Simone:

“It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Simone Johnson Signs With WWE

Johnson has not been shy about sharing her pro-wrestling ambitions over the years. She was named Golden Globes Ambassador in 2017 but told the Hollywood Reporter she had aspirations other than a career in film.

“As much as I love and admire the film industry,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t see myself pursuing a career in it at the moment. I plan to study business in college — NYU, hopefully — and after graduating, I want to pursue wrestling and eventually transition into talent management.”