The Rock Inducts Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall Of Fame (Video)

UFC legend and veteran wrestler Ken Shamrock was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame during the pre-show for tonight’s Bound For Glory PPV event by none other than The Rock via a video message.

Shamrock was announced for the Hall Of Fame in February this year and last month he asked The Great One if he could send greetings for this induction.

The Impact star had called his time with the Rock his ‘greatest memory’ in wrestling and The People’s champion had replied to his request positively.

Tonight’s pre-show then saw Shamrock receiving video messages from the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Bas Rutton, Ariel Helwani, and Chael Sonnen congratulating him on his induction.

The final message was from the Rock who credited his rivalry with Ken Shamrock as a big moment in his wrestling career and congratulated the former champion for the achievement.

Shamrock then delivered a speech where he thanked his friends and family. He also thanked pro wrestling personalities like Bret Hart, The Rock, and even Vince McMahon for giving him a shot in WWE:

This induction makes Ken Shamrock the ninth person to join the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame alongside people like Sting, Kurt Angle, and Team 3D.