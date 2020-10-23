Friday, October 23, 2020

The Rock & Kurt Angle Comment On 20-Year Anniversary Of No Mercy 2000

Yesterday was the 20th Anniversary of Kurt Angle's 1st WWE Championship win.

By Ian Carey

The Rock and Kurt Angle have both responded to a Tweet posted by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on the 20-year anniversary of WWE’s No Mercy 2000 PPV. Kurt Angle defeated the Rock that night to win his first-ever WWE Championship. The event was held in the Pepsi Center in Albany, New York on October 22nd, 2000.

Angle responded to Helwani, noting this was the most important match of his career:

- Advertisement -

The Rock then responded to Helwani’s comments as well.

“It’s one of my favorite matches ever. I just told my kids about the whole build-up on the way to school today. Been a fan since 85! First event I ever went to was 1991 at the Montreal Forum. @BretHart, my favorite as a kid, and Mr. Perfect fought to a draw. Will never forget it,” Helwani continued.

The Rock’s 8 reigns with the WWE Championship is 3rd all-time. Only John Cena (13) and Randy Orton (9) have won the title more times. His combined 367 days spent with the title ranks 15th all-time. As for Kurt Angle, he held the title for a combined 297 days (across 4 reigns) which is good for 17th all time.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reacts To Jake Roberts Saying He’s One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
Wrestling News

New Jack’s Drag Queen Son Talks Being Disowned By Father

New Jack has 5 children and one of them is a famous drag queen named Washington Heights. The 27-year-old uses she/her pronouns...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho Discusses Not Getting Royalties For Matches On WWE Network

WWE's treatment of its wrestlers has been a topic of discussion recently and on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, American...
Read more
WWE

Ric Flair Makes Prediction About The Future Of Undertaker

The Undertaker hinted at being done with pro wrestling during the final episode of his The Last Ride documentary but Ric Flair...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/21): Le Dinner Debonair, Full Gear Takes Shape

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Eddie...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Rey Mysterio Injury Update

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps on the Payback PPV back in August. He teamed with his son Dominik on the show...
Read more
AEW

Alex Reynolds Updates His Condition After Getting Knocked Out On AEW Dynamite

Dark Order member Alex Reynolds has provided another update on his condition after getting 'knocked out' during the main event of this...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Instituting Mandatory Relationship Counseling Sessions For Roster

The WWE roster will reportedly be going to a mandatory relationship counselling session on October 28th, 2020. According to a report from...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock & Kurt Angle Comment On 20-Year Anniversary Of No Mercy 2000

The Rock and Kurt Angle have both responded to a Tweet posted by ESPN's Ariel Helwani on the 20-year anniversary of WWE's...
Read more
AEW

Details On What To Expect From Elite Deletion at AEW Full Gear

At Full Gear on November 7th, 2020, Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara's feud will continue with an Elite Deletion match. According to...
Read more
AEW

Serpentico Confirms He Is Signed With AEW

Serpentico is All Elite. The popular independent wrestler confirmed the news to Inside The Ropes earlier this week. The...
Read more
MLW

Multiple Former WWE Stars Worked MLW’s Recent Tapings

Major League Wrestling returned to taping shows this past week. Their latest tapings featured a number of former WWE stars, according to...
Read more
WWE

Jey Uso Says His Promos With Roman Reigns Are Mostly Unscripted

Jey Uso appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast this week to promote Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. He challengres Roman...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC