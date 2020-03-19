The Rock On How WrestleMania 18 Match With Hulk Hogan Came About

The Rock faced Hulk Hogan in one of the biggest dream matches of all time at WrestleMania 18 where the Great One defeated the Immortal in a one on one bout.

During a recent Q&A session on his official Instagram page, the Hollywood star reflected on his match with Hogan and revealed how the bout came about.

The former World Champion revealed that Vince McMahon had reached him out to take The Rock’s opinion on bringing Hulk back into the company. This is when he first mentioned about the match between the two legends:

“About six months before the match happened, Vince McMahon came to me and said, ‘How do you feel about bringing Hulk Hogan back?'” recalled the Rock. “I think Hogan had left WWE on not so great terms. He asked, ‘How do you feel about bringing Hogan back?’

I said, ‘How does the locker room feel?’ He said, ‘I talked to a few locker room leaders and it’s mixed.’ I said, ‘I love it. I think having him back is intriguing and very selfishly, I would like to wrestle him.’ He said, ‘Funny you say that. I have a match in mind. You vs. Hogan at WrestleMania.'”

According to the Rock, he loved the idea of having the match with the former face of WWE and he immediately started seeing the build-up and the intrigue for the fans in his mind.

The People’s Champion then asked McMahon about possibly bringing back the other nWo members in Scott Hall and Kevin Nash too and Vince McMahon said that he was going to bring them back as well.

