The Rock On Who Will Be On His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

The Great One also joins the fun and names his picks for Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

A number of WWE Superstars including Becky Lynch had recently revealed their Mount Rushmore of wrestling and now The Great One, The Rock has joined this list.

The former World Champion recently held a Q&A session on his Instagram account where he talked about things like his feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin and more.

When asked who would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, the Rock revealed three names and said that he keeps going back and forth on the last entry:

“My wrestling Mount Rushmore would be ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ Steve Austin, that fourth person; I always kind of keep blank because I vacillate back and forth between “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, Dusty Rhodes.”

A fan then asked the People’s Champion where he sees himself in the mountain and the former champion said that he is on the back part of it which you can’t see:

“Where am I on Mount Rushmore? I would say I’m on the back of Mount Rushmore, that’s the part you don’t see. I’m on the back all by myself and I’m raising my eyebrow and ‘If you smell!’ and I’m doing all that sh-t. That’s me on the back.”

The Rock also explained the reasoning behind his picks saying that you want to pick people who have had the most impact on the wrestling business and also had the ‘X-factor’