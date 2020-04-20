The Rock Says He’s Open To Wrestling Roman Reigns (Video)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed he is open to facing Roman Reigns in a matchup as long as the venue and business model were right.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is open to stepping in the ring against Roman Reigns. Johnson revealed the news during a recent live Q&A session he hosted on Instagram, where he has over 180 million followers.

The Rock spoke about how he believes anything is possible and that you can ‘never say never’ in the world of pro wrestling. In fact, he stated that he’s “always open” for a potential comeback match.

The Rock says you never say never to Vince McMahon. He enjoys a close personal relationship with the WWE Chairman. As The Rock has climbed the ranks of Hollywood, Vince has served as a business mentor to him. Their business relationship aside, The Rock considers Vince McMahon to be a “very, very close friend and confidant.”

He explained how you can never flat-out refuse an offer. Dwayne Johnson then stressed that, for it to happen, “the venue would have to be right.”

Dwayne Johnson said it's possible for The Rock and Roman Reigns to have a match. pic.twitter.com/MmOpGRFC41 — ???X??D??. (@AhYezzir) April 19, 2020

Dwayne Johnson On Needing The Right “Business Model”

Alongside the venue, Johnson joked about how the business model would have to be right, suggesting that as long as a matchup was the right decision for himself, Reigns, Vince McMahon and the pro wrestling industry, he’d be willing to explore the idea.

He then spoke about how close he is with Reigns, explaining how “he’s family to me, so we will see.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson last competed in a WWE ring during WrestleMania 32. He defeated Erick Rowan in 6 seconds after a single Rock Bottom.