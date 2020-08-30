Sunday, August 30, 2020

The Rock Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

The Rock has paid tribute to the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, on Twitter.

By Ian Carey
The Rock and Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the actor famous for playing the title role in Black Panther, died recently after secretly battling colon cancer for 4 years. Fans have been paying tribute to the late actor online and so has Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

The Rock posted the following in tribute to Boseman.

- Advertisement -

“‘Press on with pride. Press on with purpose’ – Chadwick Boseman 
This was hard to hear about. 
Hard to imagine the quiet pain and struggle you went thru all these years, yet still shined your powerful light and talents to inspire the world.”

“Especially, our kids who finally saw themselves as a superhero — because of you. 
Rest in power, brother. 
My love and strength to your family. 
You will always press on with pride and purpose.”

The Rock is set to become part of the DC superhero universe much like Boseman was a part of Marvel. Rock will portray “Black Adam” in the DC Universe film set to be released in late 2021.

The Rock’s full tribute to Boseman is below:

Kevin Owens also paid tribute to Boseman on Twitter. He posted the following upon hearing news of the actors death:

Trending Articles

AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome Friday night on Smackdown.
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Sonya Deville’s WWE Status

Sonya Deville lost a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam last Sunday. The stipulation and Deville's recent challenges outside of the ring...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Posts Teaser For Possible Retribution Angle At Payback

It appears that there will be some type of angle involving the Retribution group.  The angle may involve the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Lance Archer on Shaquille O’Neal: “I’m gonna kick you in the back of the knee and take your face off your head.”

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The ‘Murderhawk Monster’ answered a litany of questions on the show, with...
Read more
AEW

Lance Archer Talks AEW Ratings amid Television Slot Changes

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The 'Murderhawk Monster' answered a litany of questions on the show,...
Read more
NXT

Triple H Gives Details On NXT UK Return

The NXT UK brand is returning but things will be a little different. Triple H spoke to Metro recently about the return...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio on Vince McMahon’s Response To His Debut

Dominik Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut at SummerSlam 2020. The match occurred 15 years after his father Rey Mysterio and Eddie...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the actor famous for playing the title role in Black Panther, died recently after secretly battling colon cancer for 4...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Payback

The card for Sunday’s (August 30, 2020) WWE Payback pay-per-view event has been finalized, which means the final odds are out. 
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing. 
Read more
AEW

NXT Will Air On Tuesday For The Next 2 Weeks, AEW Returns To Wednesday

NXT will air on Tuesday night at 8pm (Eastern) on the USA Network for the next two weeks. The USA Network...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Bruce Prichard For ‘Comical’ Retribution Storyline

Former WWE writer and polarising figure Vince Russo recently commented on the WWE 'Retribution' angle. The Retribution have...
Read more
Wrestling News

Naomi Reportedly To Receive A Big Push

WWE has reportedly heard much of the social media buzz surrounding Naomi as of late. In recent months, the hashtag "#NaomiDeservesBetter" has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On “Bungled” WWF Invasion Angle

In 2001, WWE featured the infamous Invasion angle. After both WCW and ECW went out of business, WWE worked them into their...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On WCW’s Policy For Hiring ECW Wrestlers

Eric Bischoff recently spent some time on his 83 Weeks podcast talking about hiring wrestlers from ECW to bring into WCW. According...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC