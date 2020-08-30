The Rock Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the actor famous for playing the title role in Black Panther, died recently after secretly battling colon cancer for 4 years. Fans have been paying tribute to the late actor online and so has Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

The Rock posted the following in tribute to Boseman.

“‘Press on with pride. Press on with purpose’ – Chadwick Boseman

This was hard to hear about.

Hard to imagine the quiet pain and struggle you went thru all these years, yet still shined your powerful light and talents to inspire the world.”

“Especially, our kids who finally saw themselves as a superhero — because of you.

Rest in power, brother.

My love and strength to your family.

You will always press on with pride and purpose.”

The Rock is set to become part of the DC superhero universe much like Boseman was a part of Marvel. Rock will portray “Black Adam” in the DC Universe film set to be released in late 2021.

The Rock’s full tribute to Boseman is below:

Kevin Owens also paid tribute to Boseman on Twitter. He posted the following upon hearing news of the actors death: