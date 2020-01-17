The Rock Pays Tribute To His Father On Social Media

Rocky Johnson passed away this week. News of the WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s passing was first released by the Cauliflower Ear Club. The Rock took to social media today to post a tribute to his late father on Instagram.
The Rock Honors Rocky Johnson
“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side,” the Rock wrote. “But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we know it’s just pain and it’ll pass.”
WWE issued a statement on Rocky Johnson’s passing.
“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75,” a WWE statement on Johnson’s passing reads.
“Thank you Soulman Rocky Johnson. A true trailblazer who’s life and career made immeasurable contributions to the wresting industry. People of color continue to reap the benefits. My condolences to @TheRock and family,” Shelton Benjamin Tweeted.