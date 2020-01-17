The Rock Pays Tribute To His Father On Social Media

Rocky Johnson passed away this week. News of the WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s passing was first released by the Cauliflower Ear Club. The Rock took to social media today to post a tribute to his late father on Instagram.

I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

The Rock Honors Rocky Johnson

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side,” the Rock wrote. “But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we know it’s just pain and it’ll pass.”

Tributes To Rocky Johnson

WWE issued a statement on Rocky Johnson’s passing.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75,” a WWE statement on Johnson’s passing reads.

“Thank you Soulman Rocky Johnson. A true trailblazer who’s life and career made immeasurable contributions to the wresting industry. People of color continue to reap the benefits. My condolences to @TheRock and family,” Shelton Benjamin Tweeted.

