The Rock Pays Tribute To His Father On Social Media

The Rock has paid tribute to his father on social media.

Rocky Johnson passed away this week. News of the WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s passing was first released by the Cauliflower Ear Club. The Rock took to social media today to post a tribute to his late father on Instagram.

The Rock Honors Rocky Johnson

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side,” the Rock wrote. “But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we know it’s just pain and it’ll pass.”

Tributes To Rocky Johnson

WWE issued a statement on Rocky Johnson’s passing.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75,” a WWE statement on Johnson’s passing reads.

Ric Flair posted the following:

I'm Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of The GREAT ROCKY JOHNSON! I Wrestled Him Many Times Throughout His Illustrious Career. His Physique And Conditioning Were Unparalleled! He Was So Proud Of His Son Dwayne! He Raised Him To Be The Rock!! RIP Rocky Johnson! pic.twitter.com/GiXXFQhGlE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 16, 2020

William Regal wrote the following:

I’m really sorry to hear of the passing of Rocky Johnson. We always had lovely chats and he always referred to me as “Mate”. My deepest condolences to all of his family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 16, 2020

RIP Rocky Johnson. I have always admired his physique and athletic ability — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 16, 2020

Prayers and Condolences to @TheRock and His entire family and Friends inside and outside of the @WWE as we all mourn in the passing of his Trailblazing and Amazing Father Rocky Johnson ?? pic.twitter.com/cWrk5yNAz9 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 16, 2020

“Thank you Soulman Rocky Johnson. A true trailblazer who’s life and career made immeasurable contributions to the wresting industry. People of color continue to reap the benefits. My condolences to @TheRock and family,” Shelton Benjamin Tweeted.