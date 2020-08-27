The Rock Postpones Shoe Launch In Wake Of Jacob Blake Shooting

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and Under Armour had been planning a promotional event today to launch the new Project Rock gym training shoes. In the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23rd, The Rock and Under Armour have announced they will postpone the launch.

The Rock Tweeted the following to announce the postponement and to comment on the situation:

“Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @[email protected] PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date. Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity.”

This news comes on the heels of the NBA canceling all playoff games scheduled for yesterday. That was announced after the Milwaukee Bucks, the team closest to the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, boycotted their game against the Orlando Magic. Several MLB teams also followed suit and did not play yesterday.

Project Rock Gym Training Shoes

The shoes the Rock and Under Armour were set to announce have been in the works for a year now. The Rock has been personally testing out the sneakers. He posted to Instagram about them earlier this week: