The Rock Posts Eulogy For Rocky Johnson

The Rock posted a tribute to his father online.

the Rock's eulogy for Rocky Johnson

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson posted the eulogy he gave for his father recently to his social media accounts. Rocky Johnson passed away on January 15th, 2020 at the age of 75.

“I wish I had one more shot just to say goodbye, say I love you, say thank you, say I respect you, but I have the feeling he’s watching, he’s listening,” Rock said.

“I know my Dad would be saying ‘kayfabe the tears,'” he continued.

In the video, the Rock tells the story of learning of his father’s death on the first day of production for a film.

“No, it’s not a dream, my Dad is gone. In that moment, I thought what do I need to do? What’s the next thing that I need to do? And I heard a voice say ‘Well, hey, the show must go on’ and that was my Dad. That was my old man who told me that.”

“The wrestling community is a very tight community, it’s a global business but it’s a very, very tight community and they believe the show must go on.”

“This idea about the show must go on just reminded me of what my Dad was and what he represented to our business,” Rock continued.

Rock’s eulogy can be viewed in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram

You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could – given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son 🥃🖤

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

