The Rock Posts Eulogy For Rocky Johnson

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson posted the eulogy he gave for his father recently to his social media accounts. Rocky Johnson passed away on January 15th, 2020 at the age of 75.

“I wish I had one more shot just to say goodbye, say I love you, say thank you, say I respect you, but I have the feeling he’s watching, he’s listening,” Rock said.

“I know my Dad would be saying ‘kayfabe the tears,'” he continued.

In the video, the Rock tells the story of learning of his father’s death on the first day of production for a film.

“No, it’s not a dream, my Dad is gone. In that moment, I thought what do I need to do? What’s the next thing that I need to do? And I heard a voice say ‘Well, hey, the show must go on’ and that was my Dad. That was my old man who told me that.”

“The wrestling community is a very tight community, it’s a global business but it’s a very, very tight community and they believe the show must go on.”

“This idea about the show must go on just reminded me of what my Dad was and what he represented to our business,” Rock continued.

Rock’s eulogy can be viewed in the Instagram post below:

Rocky Johnson –