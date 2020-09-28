Monday, September 28, 2020

The Rock Reacts To Roman Reigns’ Comment About Win Over Jey Uso

The Rock gave his thoughts

By Andrew Ravens
Roman Reigns The Rock
Roman Reigns & The Rock

The Rock gave his thoughts publicly known about the main event of Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view event featuring Roman Reigns. 

This event, which aired live on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome, featured Reigns successfully retaining the WWE Universal Title over Jey Uso. While Jey did have some moments of offense, but it was mostly a one-sided beatdown by the champion. 

The finish of the match saw Reigns beating down Jey while demanding that his cousin called him the tribal chief. Eventually, Jimmy Uso walked out to the ring and threw in the towel to stop the attack. 

Reigns took to Instagram after the contest and just simply wrote “Levels.” The Rock took to the comments section and responded with the following: 

“Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils. Heard you two tore the house down [fist emoji]”

The former WWE Champion recently came out and stated that if he were to come out of retirement for one more match then he would want it to be against Reigns, who is WWE’s biggest star right now, at a WrestleMania event. 

The Rock has been retired for a few years now, but anything can happen in pro wrestling. 

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Clash Of Champions

