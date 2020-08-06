Thursday, August 6, 2020

The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Challenge: “Let’s Do It”

The Rock and Daniel Bryan recently exchanged Tweets regarding the song "You're Welcome" from Moana.

By Ian Carey
The Rock Daniel Bryan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson provides the voice for the character of Maui in Disney’s Moana. In the film, he sings a song titled “You’re Welcome.” Daniel Bryan’s child’s fondness for the song has led to the Smackdown star stating he would like to wrestle the Rock.

“I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day,” Bryan Tweeted.

The Rock then responded to Bryan:

“I can see the writing on this wall from miles away – I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad. Let’s do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam,” Rock responded.

The Rock has previously revealed that Maui’s appearance in the film was inspired by his grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia. He posted the following about the character in 2017:

The music video for the song causing Daniel Bryan so many problems can be viewed in the player below:

