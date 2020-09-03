The Rock Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Former WWE Champion The Rock revealed in an Instagram post that he and his immediate family have contracted COVID-19 and they are currently recovering from the coronavirus.

The Great One posted a video on the social site and he revealed that he along with his wife Lauren Hashian and the two daughters from his current marriage Tiana and Jasmine have tested positive.

The Rock also has another daughter in Simone from his first marriage. The young star is currently signed to a development deal in WWE and it appears that she hasn’t caught the virus.

In the video, the former World Champion talked about the positive tests and said that this has been one of the most difficult things they have had to endure as a family.

Though The Rock later mentioned that they are now doing better. The People’s Champion claimed that they are “on the other end” of their recovery and he revealed that they are no longer contagious.

It was revealed by the Hollywood star that they caught the virus from a very close family friend. He added that the friends are devastated over what happened and they do not have an idea of where they got the virus from.

We at SEScoops wish the Great One and his family a speedy recovery.