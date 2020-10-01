The Rock Reveals When The XFL Will Re-Launch

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the new part-owner of the XFL along with Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital. The league was folded earlier this year following the onset of the global pandemic. It was announced in August that the Rock and an ownership group had purchased the rights to the league.

The Rock took to Twitter recently to announce when the league will return. The XFL’s 3rd incarnation will begin in the spring of 2022.

A league of culture, passion & purpose. #XFL??#Spring2022 pic.twitter.com/jY0VWGj33Y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2020

Garcia, The Rock, and XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack were quoted in a release about the league’s return.

“For the love of football and for the safety of our players and fans, we’ll be back on the field in 2022,” said Jeffrey Pollack, XFL President and COO. “The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back. We want to do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans.”

“The XFL represents the idea of ultimate opportunity; it’s a league of soul and culture, anchored by the pursuit of dreams and love for the game, that we couldn’t be more proud to lead,” said Garcia and Johnson. “Every XFL player, coach, city and fan is our top priority and we couldn’t be more excited to champion them in an electrifying 2022 season. We are the new XFL—hungry, humble and no one will outwork us.”