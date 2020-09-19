The Rock Rips Off His Electric Home Gate Due To Power Outage (Photo)

The Rock had an interesting start to his day on Friday.

The former WWE Champion is currently filming the “Red Notice” action comedy thriller for Netflix. He made a post on Instagram about how he ripped the front gate open at his home as he was late to work.

The gate wasn’t working as it should because of a power outage after severe storms in the area. Thus, he took matters into his own hands. He wrote the following in the caption:

“Not my finest hour [facepalm emoji], but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open.

I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait.

By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.

My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” as to how I ripped it off [laughing emoji]

Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work.And I’m [100% emoji] ready to be BLACK ADAM [lightning bolt emoji] [muscle emoji].”

The Rock has been preparing for months to get into top shape for his next role as “Black Adam,” which is slated to premiere on Dec. 22, 2021.

