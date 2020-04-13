The Rock Says “Of Course” He Watches AEW (Video)

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson recently answered a series of questions from fans on Instagram. During the conversation, the Great One was asked if he watches AEW.

The Rock confirmed he does watch AEW programming and is happy for the success the company has achieved thus far.

“Yeah I watch AEW, of course I do,” Rock said. “I’m very happy for the success of that company cause it’s always a good thing and it creates a hunger, which is good.”

You can see The Rock talking about AEW below:

The Rock is a fan of AEW pic.twitter.com/7bNDZXWvb7 — Alastair McKenzie??????? (@Mckenzieas93) April 13, 2020

The Rock & AEW

This isn’t the first time that the Rock has commented on AEW’s product. In November, Rock commented on a promo delivered by AEW EVP, Cody Rhodes.

“Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You mic-dropped that MF,” Rock tweeted at Cody.

He also commented on Arn Anderson’s first appearance for AEW.

“So much fun for the crowd!! Double A!! Spine on the pine. No one better!! And great call @JRsBBQ,” Rock Tweeted.

The Rock also publicly congratulated AEW on selling out for Double or Nothing last year.

“God I love when you cut baby face promos. Great s**t Mongoose! Congrats on the sell out!!” He Tweeted to Chris Jericho.