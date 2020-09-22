Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The Rock Says He’d Be Honored To Put Roman Reigns Over At WrestleMania

Could we see The Great One and the Big Dog clash at WWE's biggest show of the year?

By Michael Reichlin
Roman Reigns The Rock
Roman Reigns & The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’d be honored to wrestle Roman Reigns at a future WrestleMania.

The Rock recently sat down with his brother-in-law Hiram Garcia for a project called, ‘The Rock: Through the Lens,’ a photographic record of a brotherhood over twenty years in the making. Garcia serves as President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions. Through the Lens can be seen at The Rock’s YouTube channel.

During the latest clip from Through the Lens, The Rock spoke about his experiences hosting Saturday Night Live five times, working with Hollywood legend Danny DeVito and his cousin, Roman Reigns.

The Rock said Reigns is a hero to millions of people around the world. He amassed a legion of fans wrestling for WWE, but showed people his true warrior spirit when he went public with his heroic battle against Leukemia.

When asked if he’d ever return to WWE for one more WrestleMania event, The Rock named Roman Reigns as the one opponent that would make sense. He officially announced his retirement from wrestling last year, but a match against Reigns would be a box office blockbuster.

Garcia asked The Rock the big question. If he did return to WWE for a WrestleMania dream match against Roman Reigns, who goes over?

The Rock joked, “I’ll tell you this right now. I’m not going down that road, because I know how that conversation goes.”

Imitating WWE boss Vince McMahon, they continued, “Here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything … then on the next one… that’s when …”

In actuality, The Rock said it would be an honor to put Reigns over on that stage.

“You know what,” he began, “the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE, but of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand on that one.”

You can see The Rock’s full comments about working with Roman Reigns below:

