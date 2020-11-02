The Rock Says Undertaker Helped Him When Others Tried To Hold Him Back

The Rock was interviewed as part of the recently released “Meeting The Undertaker” documentary on the WWE Network. During the discussion, Rock mentioned that when he was about to get pushed up to main event level, there were people in WWE trying to hold him back.

“When I started to make the move and word started to get around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run, there were a handful of guys in the business at that time, they did everything they could to stop that run from happening,” Rock said on the show.

- Advertisement -

He would continue to say that the Undertaker would keep his confidence up during this time, however.

“Undertaker was one of those guys who was always so steady, telling me ‘Don’t worry about it, kid. You just got out, you keep doing your thing, you have a hell of a future,’” Rock continued.

“I always appreciate that about Mark, because it spoke volumes about his integrity and love for the business. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Meeting The @undertaker is a different story for everybody.



This new special drops Sunday as 30 Days of the Deadman continues on @WWENetwork! #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/ovUUFYNQof — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 30, 2020

Big E also shared a story recently about something the Undertaker said to him. You can read more about that in the link below.