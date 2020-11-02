Monday, November 2, 2020

The Rock Says Undertaker Helped Him When Others Tried To Hold Him Back

The Rock says the Undertaker had his back when others tried to hold him down.

By Ian Carey

The Rock was interviewed as part of the recently released “Meeting The Undertaker” documentary on the WWE Network. During the discussion, Rock mentioned that when he was about to get pushed up to main event level, there were people in WWE trying to hold him back.

“When I started to make the move and word started to get around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run, there were a handful of guys in the business at that time, they did everything they could to stop that run from happening,” Rock said on the show.

- Advertisement -

He would continue to say that the Undertaker would keep his confidence up during this time, however.

“Undertaker was one of those guys who was always so steady, telling me ‘Don’t worry about it, kid. You just got out, you keep doing your thing, you have a hell of a future,’” Rock continued.

“I always appreciate that about Mark, because it spoke volumes about his integrity and love for the business. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Big E also shared a story recently about something the Undertaker said to him. You can read more about that in the link below.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns' new SmackDown...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Sting’s WWE Status After His Merchandise Was Pulled

Fans picked up on how Sting no longer has a page on the WWE Shop website.  This means that...
Read more
WWE

Behind The Scenes WWE ThunderDome Video Shows Banned Image List

WWE transformed the Amway Center back in August ahead of SummerSlam to turn it into the ThunderDome.  No fans are allowed into...
Read more
Wrestling News

Heath Comments On Injury Suffered At Bound For Glory

Heath was injured during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV last weekend. Early reports on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige ‘Cannot Deal’ With WWE Anymore: “I Broke My Neck Twice For This Company”

Paige is not happy with WWE's recent policy of assuming ownership of the Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of its...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

The Rock Says Undertaker Helped Him When Others Tried To Hold Him Back

The Rock was interviewed as part of the recently released "Meeting The Undertaker" documentary on the WWE Network. During the discussion, Rock...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Talks Canada vs USA Angle From 1997

Shortly after he turned heel at WrestleMania 13, Bret Hart aligned with his brother Owen, brothers-in-law Davey Boy Smith & Jim Neidhart,...
Read more
Impact

Kylie Rae Announces Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

Kylie Rae has announced she is taking a break from pro wrestling. Rae was recently scheduled to compete...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali Vows To “Turn This Ship Around” On Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE presents a live edition of Raw tonight from the Thunderdome in Orlando, Florida. In addition to the several items WWE is...
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy Vows To Delete Sammy Guevara At AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Full Gear this Saturday night on pay-per-view. One of the most anticipated matches will see Matt Hardy...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Announces Participants For Super J-Cup & BOSJ Tournaments

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it will hold a one-night Super J-Cup tournament in the United States on December 12th,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chad Gable Reflects On American Alpha’s Formation And Split

The former Shorty G, Chad Gable, has discussed the formation and split from his American Alpha partner Jason Jordan during a recent...
Read more
AEW

Brodie Lee Opens Up About His Dog Collar Match, Being ‘Terrified’ Of Promos

Dark Order's Mr. Brodie Lee has reflected on his recent Dog Collar matchup against Cody. Lee opened up about their bout during...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC