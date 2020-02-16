The Rock Shares Footage Of His Visit To WWE Performance Center (Video)

News broke that the Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, was recently signed to WWE and is also currently training at the Performance Center.

The Rock took to his official Instagram account to post a short documentary of his visit to the training facility down in Orlando, Florida to check it out and speak with talent.

The visit was back in July 2019. Along with the video, the former WWE Champion wrote following in the caption:

“Thank you @wwenxt @wwe students for giving me your time & minds. Challenge yourself to greatness, listen to your gut, check your ego at the door, be kind, be grateful and always block out the noise. These were my principles I applied to my pro wrestling career.

“But I also learned to apply them to something much bigger than wrestling or Hollywood — life. I want you to do the same. Good luck, thank you for your time and always be the hardest workers in the room. And most of all, have fun. #squaredcircleDNA #nxt #peopleschamp”

The Rock is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He picked up his popularity in the mainstream while working in the WWE from 1996 to 2004. He was the first third-generation wrestler in the company’s history.

The Rock returned to WWE part-time from 2011–13 and continues to make sporadic appearances for the company.

