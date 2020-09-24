Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Rock Shares How The Road Warriors Helped Him At The Start Of His Career

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared a heartfelt message on the passing of Joe "Animal" Laurinaitis, revealing how The Road Warriors helped him at the start of his career.

By Steve Russell

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared his thoughts on the recent passing of Joe “Animal” Laurinaitis.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock reflected on the news, sharing how he has been saddened and impacted by Animal’s passing. He highlighted how both Animal and his Road Warrior partner, Hawk, were the most “intense, legit tough bad asses tag team in the history of the wild world of pro wrestling.”

He then opened up about the team helped him when he first began his in-ring career. The Rock shared how both Hawk and Animal always took care of him. He revealed how the pair always ensured he learned as much as he could:

“When I was making my bones, still learning the business in the WWE as a very young “The Rock” – I wrestled these guys so many times on the road and they always took good care of me and made sure I learned.”

The Rock stressed that both Road Warriors were “Tough as nails” and, ultimately, “Good men.” He then labeled them the “Greatest tag team of all time.” He signed off his heartfelt message by sharing how he will always be grateful to both men for all they did to help him.

In the wake of the sad news, many within the industry took to social media to pay their respects to Joe “Animal” Laurinaitis.

The Rock Shares How The Road Warriors Helped Him At The Start Of His Career

