The Rock Still Loves Wrestling & Reveals What He Misses Most About It

The Great One talks about what he misses most about his time in pro wrestling

Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson still has love for professional wrestling. The Rock has not been an active wrestler in several years. He has since moved on to much greener pastures. However, there are certain things about the sports/entertainment hybrid he just can’t let go.

The Rock did a live stream on Instagram over the weekend, where he boasts over 178 million followers. During a Q&A session to his viewers, he was asked if he misses wrestling. The Rock said he does miss wrestling, loved his time in the business and still loves it.

The Rock certainly had “the look” of a top tier wrestling champion. He put countless hours in at the gym to achieve that aesthetic. He put his body on the line like everyone else and sustained several injuries throughout his career. He’s known as one of the greatest talker in wrestling history. All that said, he “didn’t give a sh*t” about being the biggest, the strongest, the loudest, the toughest, the guy who won all the time or any of that.

What The Rock Misses About Wrestling

What The Rock loved and misses most about wrestling is creating with his peers and connecting with the live audience.

“I loved creating with the pro wrestlers that I had great chemistry with and but the thing I miss the most about professional wrestling was just being able to connect with an audience every night,” he said. “Every night was just a showcase.”

The Rock said his co-workers who were jumping off cages and mooning the crowd were a big part of the product when he was around. But that wasn’t what got him excited about what he was doing.

“By the way, there’s a purpose for those guys by the way, many of those guys are my friends. I just always cared about connecting with an audience,” he said. “That was really the most important thing for me. So I do, I miss that part about pro wrestling because there’s nothing like it and there’s nothing like being able to listen to an audience. I love it.”

The Rock added that the wrestling business had changed dramatically since his era. He didn’t say if things are better or worse now, just different. He still follows the industry and has a ton of respect for the people who put their bodies on the line.

“They’re still working hard and just wrestling and sweating on each other and just doing all this but all in the name of entertaining the fans which I think is always cool because wrestling has always had this adaptability to it that was always very cool,” said The Rock. “So, I do [miss wrestling].”

