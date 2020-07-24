The Rock Surprises Fans During Blind Taste Test Of His Tequila

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson gave some people the thrill of a lifetime recently during a taste-testing of his Teremana brand tequila. The Rock hid backstage as a focus group tasted his tequila and then surprised the group after they had offered their positive reviews of his product. The event was produced by PEOPLE TV and filmed before the start of the pandemic.

“There is a focus group here and they are taste testing my new tequila,” Rock says in the video. “This is the very first time that I’ve participated in any kind of taste-testing, certainly surprising people, so this is going to be a lot of fun. I hope they like it.”

- Advertisement -

The focus group responded positively to the Rock’s tequila brand. Some members of the group even felt the tequila was “a little dangerous” due to how smooth it tastes.

Footage of The Rock surprising the focus group participants can be viewed below:

Rock described his Teremana tequila brand in an Instagram post from October:

“TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us.

Spirit of the earth.

Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way – by hand. “