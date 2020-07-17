The Rock Thinks Dolph Ziggler Should Become WWE Champion

Dolph Ziggler has a chance to become WWE Champion and if it was a decision left up to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it would happen.

Of course, Ziggler will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the strap this Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has yet to confirm the stipulation for the contest as Ziggler is supposed to pick it. However, he has gone on record by stating that he doesn’t plan on revealing it until the PPV.

WWE’s Instagram account shared a photo of Ziggler holding the WWE Title. Once the photo was posted, The Rock commented on the post where he gave his thoughts on the possibility of Ziggler becoming WWE Champion.

“I’d co-sign this decision [one-hundred percent],” Rock wrote. “Talented dude and always has a spark in his presentations.”

This led to McIntyre seeing the comments made by the former WWE Champion and responded by using one of Rock’s signature lines, “It doesn’t matter what you think.”

It should be noted that the future WWE Hall of Famer has given high praise to McIntyre as well. In fact, he stated last July that he thinks McIntyre could be the next big WWE Superstar. Fast forward to 2020, McIntyre is the top champion on the RAW brand.