The Rock To Induct Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame next month over Bound for Glory weekend. The Rock says he will be providing a video introduction for Shamrock.

Shamrock and The Rock exchanged messages on Twitter relating to the upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend.

??? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 25, 2020

Impact’s Ethan Page is hoping to serve as MC so that he can say he worked with the Rock.

Wait …. whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat!? @IMPACTWRESTLING !!???@ScottDAmore Lemmi be the MC for the evening, so I can say I worked w/ @TheRock ????????? pic.twitter.com/PQpBpcGz1Y — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) September 26, 2020

Ken Shamrock vs The Rock

During WWE’s Attitude Era, Ken Shamrock and the Rock crossed paths frequently. One of the most memorable moments between the two involved the Rock hitting Shamrock with a nasty chair shot on RAW.

Both the Rock and Shamrock commented on the moment after Shamrock was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet.

Great interview, Chris! Watched the whole thing and now I’m late for the gym ???. @ShamrockKen always one of my favs. Our big program was the first of my career and always grateful to him for being a stand up guy, beast & businessman. And that sick chair shot. #geeezus ???????? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 12, 2019

Shamrock and the Rock met in singles competition 5x on WWE programming. This does not include house shows, tag matches, or multi-person matches. The Rock holds a 3-2 lead in their all-time head-to-head stats, with it being very likely they won’t wrestle again.

The last singles match between the two on WWE programming was in the 2nd round of the Deadly Game tournament at Survivor Series 1998. The Rock would defeat Shamrock en route to winning his first-ever WWE Championship.