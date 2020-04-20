The Rock To Produce Backyard Wrestling Series On HBO

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with HBO once again.

Variety reported on Monday that The Rock, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia will be executive producing a new series for the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion that will air on the network.

The series is currently titled “TRE CNT” for “TRE COUNT.” Each episode will be thirty-minutes and comes from writer Mohamad El Masri.

The show is about Cassius Jones, a young docker worker and struggling pro wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money for start-up money, and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather, to start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas (The Tre). Jones creates the empire with the help of his working-class family, friends and neighbors.

In addition to writing the project, El Masri is an executive producer.

Judah Miller will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Rock and Garcia will executive produce along with Hiram Garcia as part of their Seven Bucks Productions company.

Rae and Montrel McKay will executive produce via their Issa Rae Productions. Dave Becky, Tom Lassally, and Jonathan Berry will executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment.

The Rock’s involvement brings a layer of authenticity to the project due to his background in the pro wrestling business after having a successful career with WWE.

Johnson previously worked with HBO on his hit series “Ballers,” which ran from 2015 to 2019.

