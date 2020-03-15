The Rock’s Netflix Film Pauses Production Owing To Coronavirus

The Rock’s Netflix feature Red Notice has paused production for two weeks due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The heist film has a star-studded cast of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds who have been filming since late January. Just like many other ongoing film and TV projects, as well as wrestling events, Red Notice has halted all production to ensure the safety of cast and crew members.

The announcement of Red Notice‘s suspension was made in a video shared by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on his Instagram on Saturday. The Rock, who is also the producer of the film via his Seven Bucks Productions banner, shared the following in writing:

“We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks. It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. […] We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses.

“We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this – together,” The Rock wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Netflix will continue to pay the cast and crew while Red Notice‘s production is on hold.

Red Notice is about an Interpol agent who tracks the world’s most wanted art thief. The film is expected to release on the streaming platform in 2021, and it’s unclear if this halt will have a major impact on the release.