The Rock Reveals Who Will Play Him On “Young Rock” TV Series

A new series is being produced by NBC on the early life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock announced today that production had begun on the show’s first season and the main cast is set.

Rock noted that actor Bradley Constant will play the role of a young Dwayne Johnson.

- Advertisement -

“Bradley Constant will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty’s ass,” Rock wrote on Instagram.

2 other actors will also play the Rock on the show. Adrian Groulx will play the Rock as a 10-year-old. Uli Latukefu will portray the Rock from ages 18 to 20.

“A series based on my wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years growing up,” Rock described the series in his post.

He took to Instagram to announce the news:

Young Rock Begins Production

The Rock described the series in a video posted to social media shortly after the series was confirmed.

“We’re going to find the Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii getting arrested,” Rock said. “We were forced to leave the island and move to all places, Nashville, Tennessee. Those were the years that were very formative and helped shape me. The confluence of wild personalities that came in and out of my life during these times are just fascinating.”