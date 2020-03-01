The Sandman Botches Match Finish And Drunkenly Rants At Indie Show, According To Promoter

The Sandman went on a drunken rant after botching the finish of a match at Florida based promotion Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling’s (ARW) show on Friday, February 21, 2020. The promotion held a three-year anniversary show at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa Florida.

The show featured a four-way match on the card between The Sandman, Shannon Moore, Chico Adams and Vertigo for the Atomic Next Level Championship. While the match was set to go for about 15 minutes, The Sandman ended the match in only 1 minute and went on a “drunken rant”. This is all according to the ARW, who released a statement and uploaded a video of the incident on their YouTube channel.

In the video, The Sandman deliberately doesn’t kick out from a pinfall attempt by Moore, 1 minute into the match. After the match, the “drunken rant” takes place. The Sandman calls the location “Orlando” despite the event taking place in Cocoa.

According to ARW, Sandman caused numerous problems backstage as well as “sexually harassing multiple female wrestlers and insulting and trash-talking most of the talent on the show which nearly lead to a backstage altercation.” ARW said that they would never work with The Sandman again.

Back in December 2019, IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jodynn Grace called out The Sandman for his sexist comments. According to Grace, he told her that it was “wrong” that women were headlining a wrestling event and that any male wrestler with experience would agree with him. Many prominent names from the industry including Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay expressed their disagreement with The Sandman’s views publicly. Grace wrote the following on Twitter in response to the current incident: “Dunno what to say except I told you so.”

Wrestlers React To The Sandman’s Negative Comments Regarding Women Main Eventing Shows

You can watch the video from the event below: