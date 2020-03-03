The Street Profits Win WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

After a few different tries, The Street Profits have fulfilled their dream of becoming the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins did so when they dethroned Seth Rollins and Murphy to win the titles on Monday’s episode of RAW in Brooklyn, NY at the Bell Barclays Center on the USA Network.

The finish saw Kevin Owens take out Rollins that led to the AOP chasing after him and Dawkins hitting a frog splash off the top rope to Rollins for the victory. This marks the first time that they have held the titles together.

This was a rematch that saw Rollins and Murphy retain the titles over The Street Profits at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdou Arena on the WWE Network last week.

Rollins and Murphy beat Ivar and Erik to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles on January 20th episode of RAW in Wichita, KS at the Intrust Bank Arena.

WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that will air on the WWE Network.

Although not officially announced, with the event being just days away, it’s possible that a rematch will be booked between these two teams at the show.

It should be noted that WWE hyped this as a “now or never” match for The Street Profits.

