Monday, November 16, 2020

The Undertaker And Kane Reflect On The Streak Ending

The Undertaker and Kane have reflected on the end of The Streak before revealing who they think should have ended it.

By Steve Russell

During the WWE Network’s ‘Brothers of Destruction‘ special, The Undertaker and Kane reflected on The Streak coming to an end. They also discussed who they believed should have been the Superstar to end The Streak.

Kane looked back on how he felt that day after Brock Lesnar had defeated The Undertaker, ending The Streak at WrestleMania XXX.

- Advertisement -

He explained how he initially believed that the finish to the match “got messed up.” Kane explained how he thought the match would restart as something had to have gone wrong. After the realization sunk in, Kane shared how he walked out of the room as he was so angry.

“I know that the streak wasn’t something that anybody had ever planned and it was just something that had kind of organically evolved, but it had become a part of WrestleMania lore at that point.”

The Undertaker shared his memory of that day. He discussed how he had been under the impression he would be beating Lesnar. It wasn’t until later that Vince McMahon told him otherwise.

“I got to the arena that day and I was going over. I mean, we had gone back and forth and when I showed up, I was going over,” The Undertaker recalled. “Through the course of the day, Vince would come to me and say that he’s changed his mind. man, I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t think Brock needs it, but at the end of the day, it’s your show, it’s your call. If you’re sure about it, then that’s what we’ll do.”

Undertaker & Kane Name Who Should Have Ended The Streak

Turning their attention to who they did think should have ended the legendary Streak, both Undertaker and Kane pointed to the same Superstar: Roman Reigns.

Undertaker noted how, “I thought there would be somebody, like Roman Roman would have been, I think Roman would have been fine.”

Kane agreed, adding how defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania and ending The Streak would have “made” Roman Reigns and “put even more luster” on the decision.

Three years later, Roman Reigns would face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Reigns defeated “The Dead Man.”

This Sunday’s Survivor Series event also acts as a ‘Final Farewell,’ celebrating The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary in WWE.

WWE Survivor Series takes place Sunday, November 22nd from the Thunderdome in Orlando, FL.

ViaFightful

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE Soon

Seth Rollins is set to take some time off from WWE soon. With him and partner Becky Lynch about to welcome their...
Read more
AEW

Update On Brodie Lee’s Absence From AEW

Brodie Lee hasn't wrestled since October 7th, 2020. That was the night he lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Denied Request For Transfer To NXT

Shortly after Aleister Black’s wife was released by WWE on Friday, an interesting report came out about his status with the company. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Impact Crowns Multiple New Champions At Turning Point

New tag-team champions and a new Knockouts champion were crowned at Impact's Turning Point event last night. The show was exclusive to...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Reacts To Zelina Vega WWE Release

WWE recently hit the news again with their ongoing ‘third party’ edicts and are under pressure regarding the independent contractor statuses of...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

The Undertaker And Kane Reflect On The Streak Ending

During the WWE Network's 'Brothers of Destruction' special, The Undertaker and Kane reflected on The Streak coming to an end. They also...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Compares Leon Ruff NXT Win to 1-2-3 Kid, Talks Smaller ‘Average’ Wrestler Size

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Leon Ruff's NXT North American Championship win.
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker: ‘In My Eyes, I Am Officially Retired’

The WWE Network docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, ended with the Legend saying "never say never" when it came to a return...
Read more
Wrestling News

Screen Actors Guild Says They Will “Help Wrestlers Secure The Protections They Deserve”

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG AFTRA) President has released a statement to media...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ryback Explains Why He Publicly Criticizes WWE

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has opened up about why he publicly scrutinizes his former employer. He explained his reasoning after fans questioned...
Read more
Wrestling News

RetroMania Wrestling Release Date Announced, New Trailer

We finally have an official release date for RetroMania Wrestling, the official sequel to the beloved 1991 arcade game WWF WrestleFest.
Read more
Wrestling News

Bianca Belair On If She’s Interested In Returning To NXT

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair has shared whether she is interested in a potential return to WWE's black-and-gold brand, NXT.
Read more
Wrestling News

Paul Heyman: ‘Timing Was Never Right’ To Turn Roman Reigns Heel Until Now

Paul Heyman has explained that, despite himself, Roman Reigns, and even Vince McMahon all wanting Reigns to turn heel sooner, "the timing...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC