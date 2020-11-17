The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date.

The Dead Man is doing the media rounds to promote the 30th anniversary of his legendary career at WWE’s upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. One stop this week will be for Hot Ones, the digital series that sees celebrities being interviewed by host Sean Evans while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings.

Some guests can take the heat, while others sweat, tear up and quit the challenge before reaching the final stages.

Who will win the matchup between the Undertaker and the Wings of Death? Find out this Thursday, November 19th at 11AM EST when the next episode of Hot Ones drops on the First We Feast YouTube channel.

WWE Survivor Series airs Sunday, November 22nd on the WWE Network.

This week on #HotOnes we got @undertaker vs. the wings of death ? Tune in this Thursday @ 11AM ET. pic.twitter.com/krRFTgj33r — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) November 16, 2020

Several other professional wrestlers have appeared on Hot Ones in recent years, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Chris Jericho and Sasha Banks. You can catch their episodes below: