Monday, November 23, 2020

The Undertaker Bids His Final Farewell At WWE Survivor Series

In his own words, it's time to let The Undertaker rest in peace.

By Andrew Ravens

The Undertaker made an appearance at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event in which was promoted by WWE as his “Final Farewell.” 

WWE had also hyped this show as being a tribute to the former WWE Champion and touted it as “capping off The Phonem’s legendary 30-year career.”

In the final segment of the show, WWE brought out various people ahead of Taker’s entrance. Those brought in for it included Shane McMahon, The Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane (in his full gear). 

A special video package aired. Vince McMahon gave a speech in the ring about Taker being in WWE for three decades despite injuries. He even name-dropped WWF. McMahon said tonight we say goodbye and the legacy of The Undertaker lives on for eternity. He brought out Taker. 

It was his iconic entrance as The Deadman. Taker started out by saying for 30 years he has walked to the ring to lay people to rest. He said that now his time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace. He tossed the microphone out of the ring and did his famous pose with the ‘Oh yes!’ soundbite from Paul Bearer with a hologram of Bearer appearing on the big screen.

The reason for this show being a tribute was due to him making his promotional debut at the 1990 version of Survivor Series.

The Undertaker beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, which served as the headliner of WrestleMania 36 – Night 1, in what was Taker’s most recent match. 

Chapter 5 of The Last Ride on the WWE Network ended with Taker stating that he had no desire to wrestle again, which many took as a hint at the possibility of retirement. He has since confirmed in various interviews that he’s retired. 

The Undertaker: Vince McMahon ‘Did Not Like’ Original Ending To The Last Ride

