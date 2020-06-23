The Undertaker Discusses His 15 Year Contract With WWE

The Undertaker signed a 15-year contract extension with WWE last year.

The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the deal. While it’s a long deal, he made it known that it won’t keep him in the ring for 15 more years.

“That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years,” Taker said. “It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done.”

Sunday’s Chapter 5 of The Last Ride on the WWE Network ended with Taker stating that he had no desire to wrestle again, which many took as a hint at the possibility of retirement.

The Undertaker will be 70-years-old the next time that his contract with WWE expires.

Going back to 2018, it was reported that Taker was charging $25,000 per hour for non-WWE signing appearances. This new deal came after the non-WWE dates Taker was booking, which upset WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

It’s been reported McMahon made an offer to Taker that couldn’t refuse financially in August that led to him signing the deal.