Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The Undertaker Joins TikTok

By Scott Lazara
The Undertaker
The Undertaker is venturing into the world of TikTok.

The WWE Legend launched an official TikTok account this week, which can be found at @undertaker. He currently has 50,700 followers.

The Dead Man shocked fans around the world in May 2018 when he created an Instagram account. He then launched a Twitter account in January 2019.

Undertaker appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast back in May of this year and talked about why he got into social media.

“I got a social media account, it’s probably less than two years, right? You know, the writing was on the wall,” he said. “I got more matches behind me than I do in front of me. And, people are saying like, ‘Dude, you need to get yourself out there because your wrestling career is coming to an end. Now, it’s time to cash in on the brand, you know, the stuff that you didn’t do all these years.'”

TikTok launched in September 2016 but has become a household name in the past year. The video-sharing social platform is especially popular with teenagers, and most of the half-a-billion-plus users are under the age of thirty. The website is facing a possible ban by the United States government due to its parent company’s authoritarian links to the Chinese government. The Guardian recently reported on privacy, data and national security concerns that has led to ongoing controversy for the site from multiple countries.

Taker has not started creating content on TikTok as of this writing, but below is a screenshot of the account:

