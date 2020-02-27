The Undertaker Makes Appearance At WWE Super ShowDown

As expected, The Undertaker made an appearance at WWE’s latest pay-per-view event, Super ShowDown.

He did so in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match that saw Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio compete. Once The OC took out Mysterio backstage, we saw footage of Taker lay out Karl Anderson and Gallows before heading out to the ring.

He attacked Styles by hitting a chokeslam then pinned him to not only win the match but to kick off his next feud under the WWE banner.

This was expected as not only was Taker reported to be traveling with the crew to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this week but WWE also tweeted out a photo of him out of character in the country on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer was able to confirm that The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles is currently scheduled for the WrestleMania card. The news was first reported by WrestleZone.

It’s also been reported by Pwinsider that The Undertaker is currently scheduled to make an appearance at the March 9 episode of RAW. from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

This appearance is slated to further the feud with Styles heading into the biggest event of the year for the company.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

Cody Rhodes Talks About Sharing The Ring With The Undertaker During 2008 Royal Rumble