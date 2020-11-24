The Undertaker Makes First Comment Since His Final Farewell At Survivor Series

The Final Farewell segment at Survivor Series saw The Undertaker biding his farewell to the WWE Universe saying that it’s time for him to Rest In Peace.

WWE had brought in a number of legends for this segment including the likes of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and more and The Dead Man got an introduction from none other than the boss Vince McMahon before his entrance.

This segment got a lot of response from the WWE Universe and fans from around the world took on their social media to show their respect for the Undertaker and share their feelings.

The Last Outlaw broke his silence and made his first comment after the emotional farewell via a tweet writing ‘The final bell tolls…’ and saying thank you to the fans.

Taker also posted some behind the scene photos from the PPV event including one where he is hugging Michelle McCool and one where he is seen making his entrance in the arena:

Michelle McCool and some other members of Undertaker’s family were backstage for this sendoff according to reports but they did not make an on-screen appearance.

After the Last Ride documentary, this farewell segment is another strong indication that The Undertaker is final ready to hang his boots and it would be interesting to see if WWE solidifies his retirement with a Hall Of Fame induction this WrestleMania season.